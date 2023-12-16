Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dallas County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Dallas County, Texas today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Dallas County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bishop Dunne Catholic School at Liberty Christian School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Argyle, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Red Oak High School at DeSoto High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: DeSoto, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School at Bishop Lynch High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
