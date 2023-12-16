How to Watch Houston vs. Texas A&M on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 4 Houston Cougars (10-0) will try to build on a 10-game winning run when visiting the Texas A&M Aggies (7-3) at 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Toyota Center. The game airs on ESPN2.
Houston vs. Texas A&M Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
- LSU vs Texas (12:00 PM ET | December 16)
- Kansas vs Indiana (12:30 PM ET | December 16)
- Baylor vs Michigan State (2:00 PM ET | December 16)
Houston Stats Insights
- The Cougars have shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points greater than the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Aggies have averaged.
- Houston has compiled a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.9% from the field.
- The Cougars are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Aggies sit at second.
- The Cougars' 76.4 points per game are 7.4 more points than the 69 the Aggies allow to opponents.
- Houston is 7-0 when it scores more than 69 points.
Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Houston put up more points at home (77.3 per game) than away (75.6) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Cougars gave up 6.5 fewer points per game at home (54.4) than away (60.9).
- At home, Houston drained 7.9 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.8). Houston's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34%) than away (39.3%) too.
Houston Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Xavier
|W 66-60
|Cintas Center
|12/6/2023
|Rice
|W 75-39
|Fertitta Center
|12/9/2023
|Jackson State
|W 89-55
|Fertitta Center
|12/16/2023
|Texas A&M
|-
|Toyota Center
|12/21/2023
|Texas State
|-
|Fertitta Center
|12/30/2023
|Pennsylvania
|-
|Fertitta Center
