The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (9-1) will attempt to continue a five-game winning run when visiting the Indiana Hoosiers (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Assembly Hall. This game is at 12:30 PM ET on CBS.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kansas vs. Indiana Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
  • Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kansas Stats Insights

  • The Jayhawks are shooting 52.7% from the field this season, 10.9 percentage points higher than the 41.8% the Hoosiers allow to opponents.
  • Kansas has a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.
  • The Jayhawks are the 85th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hoosiers rank 285th.
  • The Jayhawks put up 79.9 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 73.1 the Hoosiers allow.
  • Kansas has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 73.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Indiana Stats Insights

  • The Hoosiers have shot at a 49.5% clip from the field this season, 12.4 percentage points higher than the 37.1% shooting opponents of the Jayhawks have averaged.
  • Indiana has put together a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.1% from the field.
  • The Hoosiers are the 285th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jayhawks sit at 329th.
  • The Hoosiers average 9.2 more points per game (74.3) than the Jayhawks allow their opponents to score (65.1).
  • Indiana has a 6-1 record when giving up fewer than 79.9 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Kansas performed better at home last year, posting 78.8 points per game, compared to 74.0 per game on the road.
  • In home games, the Jayhawks ceded 1.1 fewer points per game (67.9) than on the road (69.0).
  • When it comes to three-point shooting, Kansas fared better in home games last season, draining 7.2 threes per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage in away games.

Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Indiana scored 80.1 points per game at home last season, and 67.5 on the road.
  • In 2022-23, the Hoosiers gave up 6.8 fewer points per game at home (65.4) than on the road (72.2).
  • Beyond the arc, Indiana drained fewer triples on the road (4.6 per game) than at home (6.4) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.3%) than at home (40.4%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 UConn W 69-65 Allen Fieldhouse
12/5/2023 UMKC W 88-69 Allen Fieldhouse
12/9/2023 Missouri W 73-64 Allen Fieldhouse
12/16/2023 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall
12/22/2023 Yale - Allen Fieldhouse
12/30/2023 Wichita State - T-Mobile Center

Indiana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 Maryland W 65-53 Assembly Hall
12/5/2023 @ Michigan W 78-75 Crisler Center
12/9/2023 Auburn L 104-76 State Farm Arena
12/16/2023 Kansas - Assembly Hall
12/19/2023 Morehead State - Assembly Hall
12/21/2023 North Alabama - Assembly Hall

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.