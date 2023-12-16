The No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2) take the court against the No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats (7-2) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on CBS.

North Carolina vs. Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: CBS
North Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Tar Heels make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is four percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).
  • In games North Carolina shoots better than 41.8% from the field, it is 7-2 overall.
  • The Tar Heels are the 89th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats rank 133rd.
  • The Tar Heels put up 12.7 more points per game (85.1) than the Wildcats allow (72.4).
  • North Carolina is 7-2 when scoring more than 72.4 points.

Kentucky Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats are shooting 50.4% from the field, 7.4% higher than the 43% the Tar Heels' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Kentucky has a 7-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43% from the field.
  • The Tar Heels are the rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats rank 275th.
  • The Wildcats put up 16.9 more points per game (90.6) than the Tar Heels allow (73.7).
  • When Kentucky gives up fewer than 85.1 points, it is 6-1.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • North Carolina posted 78.3 points per game last season at home, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged in road games (70.2).
  • The Tar Heels ceded 67.7 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.4 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (71.1).
  • At home, North Carolina drained 1.1 more treys per game (7.5) than in road games (6.4). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (32%) compared to on the road (29.3%).

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Kentucky put up more points at home (78.4 per game) than on the road (71.4) last season.
  • At home, the Wildcats conceded 64.1 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 70.9.
  • Kentucky knocked down more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (5.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.1%) than on the road (33.1%).

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Tennessee W 100-92 Dean Smith Center
12/2/2023 Florida State W 78-70 Dean Smith Center
12/5/2023 UConn L 87-76 Madison Square Garden
12/16/2023 Kentucky - State Farm Arena
12/20/2023 Oklahoma - Spectrum Center
12/29/2023 Charleston Southern - Dean Smith Center

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Miami (FL) W 95-73 Rupp Arena
12/2/2023 UNC Wilmington L 80-73 Rupp Arena
12/9/2023 Pennsylvania W 81-66 Wells Fargo Center
12/16/2023 North Carolina - State Farm Arena
12/21/2023 @ Louisville - KFC Yum! Center
12/29/2023 Illinois State - Rupp Arena

