Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Parker County, Texas today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Parker County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Everman High School at Aledo High School

  • Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on December 16
  • Location: Aledo, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.