2024 NCAA Bracketology: Prairie View A&M March Madness Resume | December 18
Can we count on Prairie View A&M to secure a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.
How Prairie View A&M ranks
|Record
|SWAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|4-5
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|102
Prairie View A&M's best wins
Prairie View A&M, in its best win of the season, defeated the UT Martin Skyhawks 78-66 on November 19. Chris Felix Jr., in that signature victory, recorded a team-high 25 points with six rebounds and one assist. Andre Nunley also played a part with 22 points, six rebounds and one assist.
Next best wins
- 79-74 on the road over Abilene Christian (No. 246/RPI) on November 14
- 76-64 on the road over Eastern Kentucky (No. 350/RPI) on November 21
Prairie View A&M's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 2-0
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Panthers are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most losses.
- Prairie View A&M has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation according to the RPI (three).
Schedule insights
- Prairie View A&M has been given the 58th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- The Panthers' upcoming schedule features 16 games against teams with worse records and two games against teams with records above .500.
- Of PVAMU's 22 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Prairie View A&M's next game
- Matchup: Prairie View A&M Panthers vs. North American Stallions
- Date/Time: Monday, December 18 at 4:00 PM ET
- Location: William J. Nicks Building in Prairie View, Texas
- TV Channel: StretchLive
