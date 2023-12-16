Rice vs. Northwestern State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 16
The Northwestern State Demons (1-9) will attempt to turn around a nine-game losing skid when hosting the Rice Owls (4-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Prather Coliseum. This game is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Rice vs. Northwestern State matchup in this article.
Rice vs. Northwestern State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Rice vs. Northwestern State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Rice Moneyline
|Northwestern State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Rice (-10.5)
|150.5
|-650
|+450
|FanDuel
|Rice (-10.5)
|149.5
|-700
|+470
Rice vs. Northwestern State Betting Trends
- Rice has put together a 3-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
- A total of four out of the Owls' nine games this season have hit the over.
- Northwestern State has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover four times.
- So far this year, seven out of the Demons' nine games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
