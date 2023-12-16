How to Watch the Rice vs. Prairie View A&M Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-4) will be attempting to halt a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Rice Owls (5-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Tudor Fieldhouse. It airs at 3:00 PM ET.
Rice Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Rice vs. Prairie View A&M Scoring Comparison
- The Panthers score an average of 66 points per game, only 4.9 more points than the 61.1 the Owls give up to opponents.
- Prairie View A&M is 3-0 when it scores more than 61.1 points.
- Rice's record is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 66 points.
- The Owls put up only 1.2 more points per game (68.3) than the Panthers allow (67.1).
- Rice has a 5-2 record when scoring more than 67.1 points.
- Prairie View A&M is 2-1 when allowing fewer than 68.3 points.
- This year the Owls are shooting 38.8% from the field, only 0.2% lower than the Panthers concede.
- The Panthers make 41.4% of their shots from the field, 3% higher than the Owls' defensive field-goal percentage.
Rice Leaders
- Dominique Ennis: 12.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.4 FG%, 35 3PT% (21-for-60)
- Malia Fisher: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.8 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)
- Destiny Jackson: 9.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.6 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)
- Shelby Hayes: 6 PTS, 42.9 FG%
- Jazzy Owens-Barnett: 7.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.7 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)
Rice Schedule
|11/29/2023
|Texas Southern
|W 74-44
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/2/2023
|@ Texas A&M-CC
|W 84-56
|American Bank Center
|12/9/2023
|Gonzaga
|L 80-72
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/16/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/20/2023
|@ Houston
|-
|Fertitta Center
|1/3/2024
|Wichita State
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
