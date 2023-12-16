Saturday's contest that pits the Florida State Seminoles (4-4) against the SMU Mustangs (6-4) at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-72 in favor of Florida State. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 16.

There is no line set for the game.

SMU vs. Florida State Game Info & Odds

SMU vs. Florida State Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 73, SMU 72

Spread & Total Prediction for SMU vs. Florida State

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida State (-0.4)

Florida State (-0.4) Computer Predicted Total: 145.2

Florida State is 4-3-0 against the spread this season compared to SMU's 4-5-0 ATS record. The Seminoles are 5-2-0 and the Mustangs are 2-7-0 in terms of going over the point total.

SMU Performance Insights

The Mustangs have a +110 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.0 points per game. They're putting up 74.4 points per game, 192nd in college basketball, and are allowing 63.4 per outing to rank 30th in college basketball.

SMU comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 5.4 boards. It records 40.1 rebounds per game (51st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.7.

SMU knocks down 7.0 three-pointers per game (221st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.1. It shoots 33.8% from deep, and its opponents shoot 28.0%.

SMU forces 12.7 turnovers per game (131st in college basketball) while committing 11.9 (188th in college basketball).

