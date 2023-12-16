SMU vs. Florida State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 16
The Florida State Seminoles (4-4) will try to turn around a three-game losing streak when hosting the SMU Mustangs (6-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Florida State vs. SMU matchup.
SMU vs. Florida State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
SMU vs. Florida State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida State Moneyline
|SMU Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida State (-3.5)
|147.5
|-165
|+140
|FanDuel
|Florida State (-3.5)
|145.5
|-188
|+152
SMU vs. Florida State Betting Trends
- SMU has compiled a 4-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Mustangs have not covered the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- Florida State is 4-3-0 ATS this season.
- The Seminoles and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of seven times this season.
