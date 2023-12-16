The Dallas Stars (16-8-3) are favorites when they go on the road against the St. Louis Blues (14-14-1) on Saturday, December 16 at 8:00 PM ET on BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+. The Stars are -140 on the moneyline to win, while the Blues have +115 moneyline odds.

Stars vs. Blues Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Stars vs. Blues Total and Moneyline

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stars vs. Blues Betting Trends

Dallas' games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 17 times.

The Stars have won 64.0% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (16-9).

The Blues have been made the underdog 18 times this season, and upset their opponent nine times.

Dallas is 11-2 when it has played with moneyline odds of -140 or shorter (84.6% win percentage).

St. Louis is 5-8 when it is underdogs of +115 or longer on the moneyline.

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 4-6 8-2-0 6.1 3.7 3.7 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 3.7 3.7 9 37.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-6-0 4-6 4-6-0 6.4 2.8 3.2 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-6-0 2.8 3.2 2 7.4% Record as ML Favorite 5-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 8 Games Under Total 2 Record as ML Favorite 2-3 Record as ML Underdog 2-3 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

