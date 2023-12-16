Top Player Prop Bets for Stars vs. Blues on December 16, 2023
Player prop bet options for Jason Robertson, Robert Thomas and others are listed when the Dallas Stars visit the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Saturday (at 8:00 PM ET).
Stars vs. Blues Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stars vs. Blues Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Jason Robertson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Robertson is Dallas' top contributor with 27 points. He has nine goals and 18 assists this season.
Robertson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 15
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 11
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Capitals
|Dec. 7
|0
|2
|2
|1
|at Panthers
|Dec. 6
|0
|0
|0
|2
Joe Pavelski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Joe Pavelski has 13 goals and 14 assists to total 27 points (1.0 per game).
Pavelski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 15
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 11
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Capitals
|Dec. 7
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Panthers
|Dec. 6
|0
|0
|0
|3
Roope Hintz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Roope Hintz has scored 10 goals and added 15 assists through 26 games for Dallas.
Hintz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 15
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 11
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Capitals
|Dec. 7
|2
|0
|2
|4
|at Panthers
|Dec. 6
|0
|0
|0
|0
NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues
Robert Thomas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
Thomas has scored 12 goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 18 assists (0.6 per game), contributing to the St. Louis offense with 30 total points (1.0 per game). He averages 2.3 shots per game, shooting 18.2%.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 14
|2
|1
|3
|3
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 8
|2
|0
|2
|5
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 6
|0
|1
|1
|0
Pavel Buchnevich Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Pavel Buchnevich is one of the top contributors for St. Louis with 23 total points (0.8 per game), with 10 goals and 13 assists in 27 games.
Buchnevich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 14
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 12
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 8
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 6
|0
|0
|0
|3
