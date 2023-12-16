What are SFA's chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How SFA ranks

Record WAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-5 1-1 NR NR 133

SFA's best wins

On November 20 against the Drake Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 34) in the RPI rankings, SFA claimed its signature win of the season, a 92-68 victory at a neutral site. Jalil Beaubrun, as the top point-getter in the victory over Drake, tallied 14 points, while Nana Antwi-Boasiako was second on the squad with 13.

Next best wins

86-76 over Loyola Marymount (No. 235/RPI) on November 19

79-74 on the road over Abilene Christian (No. 246/RPI) on December 2

96-70 on the road over Northwestern State (No. 357/RPI) on November 13

SFA's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

According to the RPI, SFA has one win versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 19th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, SFA gets the 128th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The 'Jacks have 11 games remaining versus teams above .500. They have nine upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Reviewing SFA's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

SFA's next game

Matchup: Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks vs. New Mexico State Aggies

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks vs. New Mexico State Aggies Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 7:30 PM ET Location: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

