The TCU Horned Frogs (7-1) will host the Arizona State Sun Devils (6-3) after victories in six straight home games. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

TCU vs. Arizona State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

TCU Stats Insights

The Horned Frogs make 51.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11 percentage points higher than the Sun Devils have allowed to their opponents (40.1%).

In games TCU shoots better than 40.1% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.

The Horned Frogs are the 82nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Sun Devils sit at 209th.

The Horned Frogs put up 19.5 more points per game (88.5) than the Sun Devils allow (69).

When TCU puts up more than 69 points, it is 7-0.

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

TCU put up 77.9 points per game in home games last year, compared to 72.4 points per game in away games, a difference of 5.5 points per contest.

The Horned Frogs surrendered 63.5 points per game last year in home games, which was 12.8 fewer points than they allowed away from home (76.3).

In terms of three-pointers, TCU performed better at home last season, averaging 5.4 three-pointers per game with a 30.2% three-point percentage, compared to 5 threes per game and a 28.5% three-point percentage in road games.

TCU Upcoming Schedule