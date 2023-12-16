How to Watch TCU vs. Arizona State on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The TCU Horned Frogs (7-1) will host the Arizona State Sun Devils (6-3) after victories in six straight home games. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.
TCU vs. Arizona State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN
TCU Stats Insights
- The Horned Frogs make 51.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11 percentage points higher than the Sun Devils have allowed to their opponents (40.1%).
- In games TCU shoots better than 40.1% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
- The Horned Frogs are the 82nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Sun Devils sit at 209th.
- The Horned Frogs put up 19.5 more points per game (88.5) than the Sun Devils allow (69).
- When TCU puts up more than 69 points, it is 7-0.
TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- TCU put up 77.9 points per game in home games last year, compared to 72.4 points per game in away games, a difference of 5.5 points per contest.
- The Horned Frogs surrendered 63.5 points per game last year in home games, which was 12.8 fewer points than they allowed away from home (76.3).
- In terms of three-pointers, TCU performed better at home last season, averaging 5.4 three-pointers per game with a 30.2% three-point percentage, compared to 5 threes per game and a 28.5% three-point percentage in road games.
TCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/27/2023
|Houston Christian
|W 101-64
|Schollmaier Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Georgetown
|W 84-83
|Capital One Arena
|12/9/2023
|Clemson
|L 74-66
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Arizona State
|-
|Dickies Arena
|12/21/2023
|Old Dominion
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|1/1/2024
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
