Texas A&M vs. Houston December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Texas A&M Aggies (6-2) will meet the Houston Cougars (8-0) at 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN2.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Texas A&M vs. Houston Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Texas A&M Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Texas A&M Players to Watch
- Wade Taylor IV: 18.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Henry Coleman III: 14.4 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Andersson Garcia: 3.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tyrece Radford: 13.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Solomon Washington: 6.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Houston Players to Watch
- Taylor: 18.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Coleman: 14.4 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Garcia: 3.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Radford: 13.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Washington: 6.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Texas A&M vs. Houston Stat Comparison
|Texas A&M Rank
|Texas A&M AVG
|Houston AVG
|Houston Rank
|181st
|75.3
|Points Scored
|75.0
|188th
|124th
|68.1
|Points Allowed
|50.4
|1st
|13th
|40.0
|Rebounds
|38.4
|32nd
|2nd
|16.0
|Off. Rebounds
|13.9
|8th
|285th
|6.0
|3pt Made
|7.9
|139th
|284th
|11.6
|Assists
|13.6
|162nd
|49th
|9.8
|Turnovers
|8.0
|4th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.