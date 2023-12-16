The No. 19 Texas Longhorns (7-2) will be looking to continue a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the LSU Tigers (6-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Toyota Center. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Texas vs. LSU Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Texas Stats Insights

  • The Longhorns are shooting 48.9% from the field this season, 9.8 percentage points higher than the 39.1% the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • Texas has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.1% from the field.
  • The Longhorns are the 145th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 248th.
  • The Longhorns put up 79 points per game, 11 more points than the 68 the Tigers allow.
  • Texas is 7-1 when scoring more than 68 points.

Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Texas played better in home games last year, averaging 84.8 points per game, compared to 69.4 per game in road games.
  • In 2022-23, the Longhorns gave up 67.4 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 72.
  • Texas sunk 8.1 treys per game with a 36.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 4.4% points better than it averaged away from home (6.3 threes per game, 31.8% three-point percentage).

Texas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 Texas State W 77-58 Moody Center
12/6/2023 @ Marquette L 86-65 Fiserv Forum
12/9/2023 Houston Christian W 77-50 Moody Center
12/16/2023 LSU - Toyota Center
12/22/2023 Texas A&M-CC - Moody Center
12/29/2023 UNC Greensboro - Moody Center

