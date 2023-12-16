How to Watch Texas vs. LSU on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 19 Texas Longhorns (7-2) will be looking to continue a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the LSU Tigers (6-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Toyota Center. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Texas vs. LSU Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN
Texas Stats Insights
- The Longhorns are shooting 48.9% from the field this season, 9.8 percentage points higher than the 39.1% the Tigers allow to opponents.
- Texas has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.1% from the field.
- The Longhorns are the 145th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 248th.
- The Longhorns put up 79 points per game, 11 more points than the 68 the Tigers allow.
- Texas is 7-1 when scoring more than 68 points.
Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Texas played better in home games last year, averaging 84.8 points per game, compared to 69.4 per game in road games.
- In 2022-23, the Longhorns gave up 67.4 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 72.
- Texas sunk 8.1 treys per game with a 36.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 4.4% points better than it averaged away from home (6.3 threes per game, 31.8% three-point percentage).
Texas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|Texas State
|W 77-58
|Moody Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Marquette
|L 86-65
|Fiserv Forum
|12/9/2023
|Houston Christian
|W 77-50
|Moody Center
|12/16/2023
|LSU
|-
|Toyota Center
|12/22/2023
|Texas A&M-CC
|-
|Moody Center
|12/29/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|-
|Moody Center
