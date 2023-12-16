The Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-2) will host the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-5) after winning three straight home games. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Texas Tech vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Texas Tech Stats Insights

This season, the Red Raiders have a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% lower than the 45.2% of shots the Commodores' opponents have knocked down.

Texas Tech has a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.

The Red Raiders are the 125th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Commodores rank 183rd.

The Red Raiders score 75.6 points per game, just 2.9 more points than the 72.7 the Commodores give up.

When Texas Tech totals more than 72.7 points, it is 5-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Texas Tech averaged 77.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 66.0 points per game away from home, a difference of 11.4 points per contest.

Defensively the Red Raiders played better in home games last season, surrendering 68.4 points per game, compared to 72.1 when playing on the road.

When it comes to three-pointers, Texas Tech performed better when playing at home last year, making 7.6 treys per game with a 35.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.6 threes per game and a 33.5% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas Tech Upcoming Schedule