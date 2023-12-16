The Texas Tech Red Raiders are 3-point favorites as they head into a showdown with the California Golden Bears in the Independence Bowl on December 16, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is set at 58.5.

Texas Tech vs. Cal game info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Shreveport, Louisiana

Shreveport, Louisiana Venue: Independence Stadium (Get tickets at Ticketmaster)

Texas Tech vs. Cal statistical matchup

Texas Tech Cal 386.9 (65th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 394.9 (60th) 393.8 (85th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 415.9 (105th) 165.8 (56th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 181.2 (34th) 221.1 (73rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 213.8 (81st) 21 (112th) Turnovers (Rank) 24 (126th) 13 (104th) Takeaways (Rank) 25 (2nd)

Texas Tech leaders

In 12 games for the Red Raiders, Tahj Brooks has posted 1,447 rushing yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 5.4 yards per carry.

Behren Morton has hit the gridiron for 12 games in 2023, and he's totaled 1,498 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 61.8% completion percentage.

As a runner, Morton has scrambled for 9 yards (0.2 YPC) and four touchdowns.

Tyler Shough has been an important part of the Red Raiders' offense this season, posting 746 passing yards with seven passing touchdowns, four interceptions and a 59.3% completion percentage.

As a rusher, Shough has compiled 149 rushing yards and two touchdowns in 12 games.

Cal leaders

On the ground, Jaydn Ott has 11 touchdowns and 1,261 yards (105.1 per game).

In addition, Ott has 21 catches for 141 yards and two touchdowns.

Jeremiah Hunter has 59 catches for 675 yards (56.3 per game) and seven touchdowns in 12 games.

In 12 games, Fernando Mendoza has thrown for 1,447 yards (120.6 per game), with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.4%.

Also, Mendoza has run for 80 yards and two TDs.

