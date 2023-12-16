In this year's Independence Bowl, the California Golden Bears are underdogs, but by less than a field goal (+2.5), versus the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana will host the matchup on December 16, 2023, starting at 9:15 PM ET on ESPN. An over/under of 57.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Texas Tech vs. Cal matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Texas Tech vs. Cal Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Shreveport, Louisiana

Shreveport, Louisiana Venue: Independence Stadium

Texas Tech vs. Cal Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Tech Moneyline Cal Moneyline BetMGM Texas Tech (-2.5) 57.5 -160 +130 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Texas Tech (-2.5) 58.5 -137 +114 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Texas Tech vs. Cal Betting Trends

Texas Tech has covered four times in 11 games with a spread this season.

The Red Raiders have an ATS record of 3-4 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season.

Cal is 6-5-0 ATS this season.

The Golden Bears have an ATS record of 3-4 when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this season.

Texas Tech 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

