2024 NCAA Bracketology: UT Arlington March Madness Resume | December 18
When the 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will UT Arlington be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.
Want to bet on UT Arlington's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How UT Arlington ranks
|Record
|WAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-4
|1-1
|NR
|NR
|180
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UT Arlington's best wins
UT Arlington's signature win this season came on November 6 in a 75-71 victory against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles. That signature victory versus Oral Roberts featured a team-leading 24 points from DaJuan Gordon. Akili Vining, with 14 points, was second on the team.
Next best wins
- 86-71 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 246/RPI) on November 29
- 76-73 over Air Force (No. 268/RPI) on December 16
- 82-69 at home over Alcorn State (No. 315/RPI) on November 22
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
UT Arlington's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), UT Arlington is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most losses.
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, UT Arlington is playing the 171st-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the season.
- The Mavericks have 14 games remaining against teams above .500. They have 14 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.
- Arlington's upcoming schedule features one game versus Top 25-ranked opponents.
UT Arlington's next game
- Matchup: Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. UT Arlington Mavericks
- Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming UT Arlington games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.