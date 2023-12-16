If you're searching for a bracketology breakdown of UTSA and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on UTSA's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How UTSA ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-6 0-0 NR NR 321

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UTSA's best wins

When UTSA beat the Lamar Cardinals, who are ranked No. 233 in the RPI, on November 30 by a score of 86-83, it was its signature victory of the season so far. Isaiah Wyatt was the top scorer in the signature win over Lamar, recording 27 points with six rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

78-68 at home over Western Illinois (No. 282/RPI) on November 6

90-80 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 335/RPI) on November 25

89-87 on the road over Houston Christian (No. 340/RPI) on November 20

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UTSA's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

The Roadrunners have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country according to the RPI (two).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

UTSA has been handed the 16th-easiest schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

As far as the Roadrunners' upcoming schedule, they have two games remaining versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 16 contests against teams above .500.

Of UTSA's 20 remaining games this year, it has one upcoming game against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

UTSA's next game

Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners vs. Army Black Knights

UTSA Roadrunners vs. Army Black Knights Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 8:00 PM ET Location: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming UTSA games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.