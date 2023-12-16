The Winthrop Eagles (8-3) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (5-5) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Cintas Center. The contest airs on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Xavier vs. Winthrop matchup.

Xavier vs. Winthrop Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Xavier vs. Winthrop Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Xavier vs. Winthrop Betting Trends

Xavier has compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, five out of the Musketeers' nine games have hit the over.

Winthrop has put together a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of four Eagles games this year have hit the over.

Xavier Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 Sportsbooks rate Xavier much lower (66th in the country) than the computer rankings do (51st).

The Musketeers have had the -biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, falling from +6000 at the beginning of the season to +30000.

The implied probability of Xavier winning the national championship, based on its +30000 moneyline odds, is 0.3%.

