How to Watch Abilene Christian vs. UTEP on TV or Live Stream - December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Abilene Christian Wildcats (4-6) hit the court against the UTEP Miners (6-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 on ESPN+.
Abilene Christian vs. UTEP Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Abilene Christian Stats Insights
- This season, the Wildcats have a 43.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Miners' opponents have hit.
- Abilene Christian is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 290th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Miners sit at 155th.
- The 74.8 points per game the Wildcats average are 6.4 more points than the Miners allow (68.4).
- Abilene Christian is 2-5 when scoring more than 68.4 points.
Abilene Christian Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Abilene Christian performed better when playing at home last season, averaging 81.3 points per game, compared to 71.5 per game in road games.
- The Wildcats ceded 64.0 points per game last season in home games, which was 14.2 fewer points than they allowed in away games (78.2).
- In terms of total three-pointers made, Abilene Christian performed better in home games last season, averaging 7.4 per game, compared to 6.8 in away games. Meanwhile, it put up a 33.9% three-point percentage in home games and a 36.8% mark when playing on the road.
Abilene Christian Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|SFA
|L 79-74
|Teague Center
|12/6/2023
|Northern Arizona
|L 78-76
|Teague Center
|12/10/2023
|Howard Payne
|W 120-69
|Teague Center
|12/17/2023
|UTEP
|-
|Teague Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Arkansas
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Western Kentucky
|-
|E. A. Diddle Arena
