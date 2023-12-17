When CeeDee Lamb suits up for the Dallas Cowboys in their Week 15 matchup versus the Buffalo Bills (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Prior to putting any money down, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Lamb will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will CeeDee Lamb score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: -130 (Bet $13.00 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

This campaign Lamb has 96 catches (131 targets), leading his squad with 1,253 yards (96.4 per game) plus eight TDs.

Lamb has grabbed a touchdown pass in seven of 13 games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has one rushing TD in 13 games.

CeeDee Lamb Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 4 4 77 0 Week 2 Jets 13 11 143 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 7 4 53 0 Week 4 Patriots 6 4 36 1 Week 5 @49ers 5 4 49 0 Week 6 @Chargers 7 7 117 0 Week 8 Rams 14 12 158 2 Week 9 @Eagles 16 11 191 0 Week 10 Giants 14 11 151 1 Week 11 @Panthers 9 6 38 1 Week 12 Commanders 9 4 53 1 Week 13 Seahawks 17 12 116 1 Week 14 Eagles 10 6 71 1

Rep CeeDee Lamb with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.