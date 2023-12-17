Dallas (10-3) brings a five-game winning streak into a matchup with Buffalo on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Highmark Stadium. The line predicts a close game, with the Bills favored by 2 points. The over/under for the contest is 49 points.

There will be a multitude of live betting opportunities this week when the Bills face off with the Cowboys. Before placing any in-game bets, you'll want to check out the stats and trends that we outline below.

Cowboys vs. Bills Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Cowboys have led seven times, have trailed three times, and have been tied three times at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

The Bills have been leading after the first quarter in six games, have been behind after the first quarter in six games, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 4.4 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 4.8 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

So far this season, the Cowboys have won the second quarter in nine games, and they've been outscored in the second quarter in four games.

The Bills have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in eight games this season, lost the second quarter in three games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 8.7 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 4.7 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Cowboys have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in six games this season, lost the third quarter in five games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

In 13 games this season, the Bills have won the third quarter seven times, been outscored two times, and been knotted up four times.

Offensively, Buffalo is averaging 4.9 points in the third quarter (ninth-ranked) this season. It is surrendering two points on average in the third quarter (second-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

After 13 games this season, the Cowboys have lost the fourth quarter three times and won 10 times.

The Bills have won the fourth quarter in seven games this season, been outscored in that quarter in five games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

Buffalo's offense is averaging eight points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 6.9 points on average in that quarter.

Cowboys vs. Bills Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Cowboys have had the lead eight times, have been losing four times, and have been tied one time at the completion of the first half this season.

The Bills have been leading after the first half in eight games (6-2 in those contests) this season and have trailed after the first half in five games (1-4).

2nd Half

This season, the Cowboys have won the second half in seven games, been outscored in the second half in five games, and tied in the second half in one game.

In 13 games this year, the Bills have been outscored in the second half five times and won eight times.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 12.9 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 8.9 points on average in the second half.

