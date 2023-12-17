The Dallas Cowboys (10-3) bring a five-game winning streak into a game versus the Buffalo Bills (7-6) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Highmark Stadium. Buffalo is just a 2-point favorite in the contest. The game's point total is listed at 50.5.

The Bills' recent betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they face the Cowboys. The Cowboys' betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they meet the Bills.

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

TV Info: FOX

Dallas has covered the spread nine times in 13 games.

The Cowboys don't have a win ATS (0-2) as a 2-point underdog or more this year.

There have been eight Dallas games (out of 13) that went over the total this season.

Buffalo's ATS record is 5-7-1 this season.

The Bills have an ATS record of 4-6 as 2-point favorites or greater.

Four of Buffalo's 13 games with a set total have hit the over (30.8%).

Cowboys Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Brandin Cooks - - - - 42.5 (-111) - Dak Prescott 280.5 (-115) - 13.5 (-115) - - - Tony Pollard - - 51.5 (-118) - 22.5 (-115) - CeeDee Lamb - - - - 88.5 (-115) - Jake Ferguson - - - - 41.5 (-118) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

