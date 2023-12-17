Devin Vassell plus his San Antonio Spurs teammates match up versus the New Orleans Pelicans at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday.

Vassell, in his most recent time out, had 36 points and six rebounds in a 129-115 win over the Lakers.

In this article, we look at Vassell's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Devin Vassell Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 18.5 19.6 Rebounds 3.5 3.5 3.5 Assists 3.5 2.8 2.9 PRA -- 24.8 26 PR -- 22 23.1 3PM 2.5 2.6 2.8



Devin Vassell Insights vs. the Pelicans

Vassell has taken 14.1 shots per game this season and made 6.7 per game, which account for 12.2% and 12.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 7.2 threes per game, or 15.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Vassell's opponents, the Pelicans, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 101.9 possessions per game, while his Spurs rank 18th in possessions per game with 105.5.

The Pelicans are the 15th-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 114 points per game.

The Pelicans are the 19th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 44.2 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Pelicans have conceded 27.2 per game, 24th in the league.

The Pelicans give up 13.6 made 3-pointers per contest, 20th-ranked in the NBA.

Devin Vassell vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/1/2023 27 14 0 1 2 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.