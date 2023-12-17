Today's Eredivisie schedule has several top-tier games, including a matchup between Vitesse Arnhem and Almere City FC.

Vitesse Arnhem travels to match up with Almere City FC at Yanmar Stadion in Almere Stad.

Game Time: 6:15 AM ET

Favorite: Almere City FC (+135)

Almere City FC (+135) Underdog: Vitesse Arnhem (+185)

Vitesse Arnhem (+185) Draw: (+255)

Watch Heracles Almelo vs Feyenoord Rotterdam

Feyenoord Rotterdam travels to take on Heracles Almelo at Erve Asito in Almelo.

Game Time: 8:30 AM ET

Favorite: Feyenoord Rotterdam (-500)

Feyenoord Rotterdam (-500) Underdog: Heracles Almelo (+1000)

Heracles Almelo (+1000) Draw: (+650)

Watch Sparta Rotterdam vs FC Twente Enschede

FC Twente Enschede travels to take on Sparta Rotterdam at Sparta Stadium Het Kasteel in Rotterdam.

Game Time: 8:30 AM ET

Favorite: FC Twente Enschede (-115)

FC Twente Enschede (-115) Underdog: Sparta Rotterdam (+310)

Sparta Rotterdam (+310) Draw: (+265)

Watch Ajax vs PEC Zwolle

PEC Zwolle makes the trip to match up with Ajax at Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam.

Game Time: 10:45 AM ET

Favorite: Ajax (-400)

Ajax (-400) Underdog: PEC Zwolle (+900)

PEC Zwolle (+900) Draw: (+600)

Watch AZ Alkmaar vs PSV Eindhoven

PSV Eindhoven travels to take on AZ Alkmaar at AFAS Stadion in Alkmaar.

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Favorite: PSV Eindhoven (-120)

PSV Eindhoven (-120) Underdog: AZ Alkmaar (+310)

AZ Alkmaar (+310) Draw: (+285)

