Jake Ferguson has a tough matchup when his Dallas Cowboys face the Buffalo Bills in Week 15 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Bills give up 207.9 passing yards per game, 10th-best in the NFL.

Ferguson has grabbed 51 balls for 570 total yards (43.8 per game) and five scores this season.

Ferguson vs. the Bills

Ferguson vs the Bills (since 2021): No games

No games Buffalo has allowed three opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Bills have conceded a TD pass to 17 opposing players this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against Buffalo on the season.

The pass defense of the Bills is giving up 207.9 yards per outing this year, which ranks 10th in the NFL.

The Bills' defense ranks 16th in the league by giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (17 total passing TDs).

Jake Ferguson Receiving Props vs. the Bills

Receiving Yards: 40.5 (-115)

Ferguson Receiving Insights

In six of 13 games this season, Ferguson has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Ferguson has 15.7% of his team's target share (74 targets on 470 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 74 times, averaging 7.7 yards per target (57th in NFL).

Ferguson has a touchdown catch in five of 13 games this season, but no games with more than one.

He has scored five of his team's 40 offensive touchdowns this season (12.5%).

Ferguson has been targeted 21 times in the red zone (24.7% of his team's 85 red zone pass attempts).

Ferguson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Eagles 12/10/2023 Week 14 8 TAR / 5 REC / 72 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/30/2023 Week 13 8 TAR / 6 REC / 77 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/23/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 1 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 11/19/2023 Week 11 5 TAR / 3 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/12/2023 Week 10 7 TAR / 4 REC / 26 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

