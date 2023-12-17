Jalen Tolbert did not participate in his most recent practice. The Dallas Cowboys take on the Buffalo Bills at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15. Looking for Tolbert's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

In the passing game, Tolbert has been targeted 30 times, with season stats of 200 yards on 17 receptions (11.8 per catch) and one TD.

Jalen Tolbert Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Illness

The Cowboys have one other receiver on the injury report this week: Brandin Cooks (LP/rest): 39 Rec; 534 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs



Week 15 Injury Reports

Cowboys vs. Bills Game Info

Game Day: December 17, 2023

December 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Tolbert 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 30 17 200 34 1 11.8

Tolbert Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Jets 4 3 18 0 Week 4 Patriots 4 4 53 0 Week 8 Rams 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Eagles 5 3 49 1 Week 10 Giants 5 2 2 0 Week 11 @Panthers 5 2 12 0 Week 12 Commanders 3 2 49 0 Week 13 Seahawks 1 1 17 0 Week 14 Eagles 1 0 0 0

