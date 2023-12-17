Will Jalen Tolbert Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jalen Tolbert did not participate in his most recent practice. The Dallas Cowboys take on the Buffalo Bills at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15. Looking for Tolbert's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Rep Jalen Tolbert and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In the passing game, Tolbert has been targeted 30 times, with season stats of 200 yards on 17 receptions (11.8 per catch) and one TD.
Keep an eye on Tolbert's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Jalen Tolbert Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Illness
- The Cowboys have one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Brandin Cooks (LP/rest): 39 Rec; 534 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 15 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Jimmy Graham
- Click Here for Chris Godwin
- Click Here for Jamal Agnew
- Click Here for Jake Browning
- Click Here for Travis Etienne
Cowboys vs. Bills Game Info
- Game Day: December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Tolbert 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|30
|17
|200
|34
|1
|11.8
Tolbert Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Giants
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Jets
|4
|3
|18
|0
|Week 4
|Patriots
|4
|4
|53
|0
|Week 8
|Rams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Eagles
|5
|3
|49
|1
|Week 10
|Giants
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Week 11
|@Panthers
|5
|2
|12
|0
|Week 12
|Commanders
|3
|2
|49
|0
|Week 13
|Seahawks
|1
|1
|17
|0
|Week 14
|Eagles
|1
|0
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.