Will KaVontae Turpin pay out his Week 15 anytime TD player prop when the Dallas Cowboys take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important stats.

Will KaVontae Turpin score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Turpin has 11 catches on 17 targets for 123 yards and three scores, with an average of 10.3 yards per game.

Turpin has three games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 10 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has had one game with a rushing touchdown.

KaVontae Turpin Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 3 2 11 0 Week 2 Jets 1 1 9 0 Week 4 Patriots 1 1 5 0 Week 5 @49ers 1 1 26 1 Week 8 Rams 2 1 13 0 Week 9 @Eagles 1 1 5 1 Week 11 @Panthers 3 2 10 0 Week 12 Commanders 1 1 34 1 Week 13 Seahawks 3 1 10 0 Week 14 Eagles 1 0 0 0

