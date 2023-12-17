Keldon Johnson and the San Antonio Spurs hit the court versus the New Orleans Pelicans at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on December 15, Johnson produced 17 points and six assists in a 129-115 win versus the Lakers.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Johnson, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Keldon Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 17.2 17.8 Rebounds 5.5 6.2 6.0 Assists 4.5 4.3 4.2 PRA -- 27.7 28 PR -- 23.4 23.8 3PM 2.5 2.1 2.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Johnson's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Keldon Johnson Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, Johnson has made 6.3 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 14.6% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 15.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.1 per game.

Johnson's Spurs average 105.5 possessions per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams, while the Pelicans are one of the league's fastest, ranking sixth with 101.9 possessions per contest.

Allowing 114 points per contest, the Pelicans are the 15th-ranked team in the league on defense.

Giving up 44.2 rebounds per game, the Pelicans are the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Pelicans are ranked 24th in the NBA, conceding 27.2 per contest.

Giving up 13.6 made 3-pointers per contest, the Pelicans are the 20th-ranked squad in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Keldon Johnson vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/1/2023 33 11 7 3 1 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.