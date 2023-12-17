Malaki Branham will hope to make a difference for the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET, against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Branham, in his last game (December 15 win against the Lakers), put up 12 points and eight assists.

In this piece we'll break down Branham's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Malaki Branham Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 8.8 8.7 Rebounds -- 1.7 2.3 Assists -- 2.4 2.5 PRA -- 12.9 13.5 PR -- 10.5 11 3PM 1.5 1.0 1.1



Malaki Branham Insights vs. the Pelicans

Branham has taken 8.2 shots per game this season and made 3.6 per game, which account for 9.0% and 8.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 7.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.0 per game.

The Spurs rank 18th in possessions per game with 105.5. His opponents, the Pelicans, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 101.9 possessions per contest.

The Pelicans are the 15th-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 114 points per contest.

The Pelicans are the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 44.2 rebounds per game.

Allowing 27.2 assists per game, the Pelicans are the 24th-ranked team in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pelicans are ranked 20th in the NBA, conceding 13.6 makes per contest.

Malaki Branham vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/1/2023 22 10 2 0 2 0 0

