How to Watch North Texas vs. Mississippi State on TV or Live Stream - December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-2) face the North Texas Mean Green (5-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.
North Texas vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Cadence Bank Arena in Tupelo, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network+
How to Watch Other AAC Games
North Texas Stats Insights
- The Mean Green have shot at a 43.5% clip from the field this season, five percentage points greater than the 38.5% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
- North Texas is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 38.5% from the field.
- The Mean Green are the 211th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 112th.
- The Mean Green put up an average of 68.7 points per game, only 4.8 more points than the 63.9 the Bulldogs allow.
- North Texas is 5-1 when it scores more than 63.9 points.
North Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- North Texas put up more points at home (65.6 per game) than on the road (63.5) last season.
- At home, the Mean Green allowed 53 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 59.8.
- Beyond the arc, North Texas drained fewer triples on the road (7.5 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, but posted a higher percentage away (36.1%) than at home (35.2%).
North Texas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 79-48
|UNT Coliseum
|12/5/2023
|@ Boise State
|L 69-64
|ExtraMile Arena
|12/10/2023
|Fordham
|L 60-59
|Barclays Center
|12/17/2023
|Mississippi State
|-
|Cadence Bank Arena
|12/23/2023
|UT Arlington
|-
|UNT Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|LSU-Shreveport
|-
|UNT Coliseum
