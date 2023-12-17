The Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-2) face the North Texas Mean Green (5-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

North Texas vs. Mississippi State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cadence Bank Arena in Tupelo, Mississippi
  • TV: SEC Network+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

North Texas Stats Insights

  • The Mean Green have shot at a 43.5% clip from the field this season, five percentage points greater than the 38.5% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
  • North Texas is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 38.5% from the field.
  • The Mean Green are the 211th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 112th.
  • The Mean Green put up an average of 68.7 points per game, only 4.8 more points than the 63.9 the Bulldogs allow.
  • North Texas is 5-1 when it scores more than 63.9 points.

North Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • North Texas put up more points at home (65.6 per game) than on the road (63.5) last season.
  • At home, the Mean Green allowed 53 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 59.8.
  • Beyond the arc, North Texas drained fewer triples on the road (7.5 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, but posted a higher percentage away (36.1%) than at home (35.2%).

North Texas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 79-48 UNT Coliseum
12/5/2023 @ Boise State L 69-64 ExtraMile Arena
12/10/2023 Fordham L 60-59 Barclays Center
12/17/2023 Mississippi State - Cadence Bank Arena
12/23/2023 UT Arlington - UNT Coliseum
12/30/2023 LSU-Shreveport - UNT Coliseum

