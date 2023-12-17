The New Orleans Pelicans (15-11) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (4-20) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Frost Bank Center as 7.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 3:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSNO.

Spurs vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds

Spurs vs. Pelicans Score Prediction

Prediction: Pelicans 118 - Spurs 112

Spurs vs Pelicans Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Spurs vs. Pelicans

Pick ATS: Spurs (+ 7.5)

Spurs (+ 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pelicans (-5.9)

Pelicans (-5.9) Pick OU: Under (236.5)



Under (236.5) Computer Predicted Total: 230.3

The Pelicans have covered the spread more often than the Spurs this year, tallying an ATS record of 15-11-0, as opposed to the 10-14-0 record of the Spurs.

As a 7.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, New Orleans is 2-1 against the spread compared to the 5-9 ATS record San Antonio puts up as a 7.5-point underdog.

New Orleans' games have gone over the total 46.2% of the time this season (12 out of 26), less often than San Antonio's games have (16 out of 24).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Pelicans are 6-5, while the Spurs are 3-20 as moneyline underdogs.

Spurs Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Spurs are 25th in the league offensively (110.6 points scored per game) and fourth-worst defensively (121.2 points conceded).

On the glass, San Antonio is 21st in the NBA in rebounds (43.3 per game). It is third-worst in rebounds conceded (46.0 per game).

The Spurs are third-best in the NBA in assists (29.0 per game) in 2023-24.

In 2023-24, San Antonio is third-worst in the league in turnovers committed (15.7 per game) and 18th in turnovers forced (13.3).

Beyond the arc, the Spurs are 11th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12.9). They are fifth-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.

