The San Antonio Spurs (3-16) are home in Southwest Division play against the New Orleans Pelicans (11-10) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET. This is the second contest between these clubs this year.

Spurs vs. Pelicans Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

Sunday, December 17 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: BSSW, BSNO

Spurs Players to Watch

Victor Wembanyama averages 19.3 points, 2.6 assists and 9.7 rebounds per game.

Keldon Johnson puts up 16.6 points, 4.1 assists and 6.5 boards per game.

Zach Collins averages 13.8 points, 3.9 assists and 6.0 boards per contest.

Jeremy Sochan averages 11.7 points, 4.4 assists and 5.4 boards.

Devin Vassell posts 18.3 points, 3.2 boards and 2.7 assists per game. Defensively he averages 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks.

Pelicans Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Brandon Ingram gives the Pelicans 23.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Pelicans are receiving 23.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game from Zion Williamson this year.

Jonas Valanciunas gets the Pelicans 14.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while averaging 0.4 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Herbert Jones gets the Pelicans 11.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while posting 1.9 steals (third in league) and 1.3 blocked shots.

The Pelicans are receiving 7.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Dyson Daniels this year.

Spurs vs. Pelicans Stat Comparison

Spurs Pelicans 111.5 Points Avg. 114.0 123.9 Points Allowed Avg. 113.2 46.0% Field Goal % 47.8% 35.0% Three Point % 35.2%

