Spurs vs. Pelicans: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New Orleans Pelicans (15-11) are 7.5-point favorites as they look to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (4-20) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Frost Bank Center. The contest airs at 3:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSNO. The point total in the matchup is set at 236.5.
Spurs vs. Pelicans Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: BSSW and BSNO
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pelicans
|-7.5
|236.5
Spurs Betting Records & Stats
- San Antonio has played 10 games this season that finished with a point total above 236.5 points.
- The average over/under for San Antonio's matchups this season is 231.8, 4.7 fewer points than this game's total.
- San Antonio is 10-14-0 against the spread this year.
- The Spurs have been chosen as underdogs in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win three times (13%) in those games.
- This season, San Antonio has won one of its 13 games, or 7.7%, when it is the underdog by at least +240 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies San Antonio has a 29.4% chance of walking away with the win.
Spurs vs Pelicans Additional Info
Spurs vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 236.5
|% of Games Over 236.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pelicans
|9
|34.6%
|114.8
|225.4
|114
|235.2
|228.5
|Spurs
|10
|41.7%
|110.6
|225.4
|121.2
|235.2
|230.7
Additional Spurs Insights & Trends
- San Antonio is 6-4 against the spread and 1-9 overall in its past 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Spurs have gone over the total five times.
- In 2023-24 against the spread, San Antonio has a better winning percentage at home (.462, 6-7-0 record) than away (.364, 4-7-0).
- The Spurs' 110.6 points per game are only 3.4 fewer points than the 114 the Pelicans give up.
- San Antonio is 6-4 against the spread and 4-6 overall when it scores more than 114 points.
Spurs vs. Pelicans Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Spurs
|10-14
|5-9
|16-8
|Pelicans
|15-11
|2-1
|12-14
Spurs vs. Pelicans Point Insights
|Spurs
|Pelicans
|110.6
|114.8
|25
|13
|6-4
|6-1
|4-6
|6-1
|121.2
|114
|27
|16
|3-1
|9-3
|1-3
|10-2
