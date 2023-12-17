When the San Antonio Spurs (4-20) and New Orleans Pelicans (15-11) square off at Frost Bank Center on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET, Keldon Johnson and Jonas Valanciunas will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

Sunday, December 17 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Arena: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW, BSNO

Spurs' Last Game

The Spurs won their most recent game against the Lakers, 129-115, on Friday. Devin Vassell led the way with 36 points, and also had six boards and three assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Vassell 36 6 3 1 1 5 Keldon Johnson 17 2 6 0 0 3 Zach Collins 16 6 1 0 0 1

Spurs vs Pelicans Additional Info

Spurs Players to Watch

Victor Wembanyama averages 19.0 points, 10.9 boards and 2.7 assists per contest, making 43.5% of shots from the floor and 27.8% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Johnson puts up 17.2 points, 6.2 boards and 4.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Zach Collins' numbers for the season are 13.1 points, 6.0 boards and 3.5 assists per contest, shooting 47.8% from the floor and 28.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Jeremy Sochan averages 10.6 points, 5.4 boards and 4.0 assists per contest, shooting 42.4% from the floor.

Vassell's numbers on the season are 18.5 points, 2.8 assists and 3.5 boards per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Victor Wembanyama 17.8 12.3 2.6 1.7 3.1 1.1 Keldon Johnson 17.8 6.0 4.2 1.0 0.3 2.2 Devin Vassell 19.6 3.5 2.9 1.0 0.2 2.8 Zach Collins 10.6 5.8 3.2 0.4 0.2 1.0 Jeremy Sochan 10.9 5.1 3.7 0.3 0.3 1.0

