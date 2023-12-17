Victor Wembanyama, Top Spurs Players to Watch vs. the Pelicans - December 17
When the San Antonio Spurs (4-20) and New Orleans Pelicans (15-11) square off at Frost Bank Center on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET, Keldon Johnson and Jonas Valanciunas will be two players to watch.
How to Watch Spurs vs. Pelicans
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Arena: Frost Bank Center
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW, BSNO
Spurs' Last Game
The Spurs won their most recent game against the Lakers, 129-115, on Friday. Devin Vassell led the way with 36 points, and also had six boards and three assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Devin Vassell
|36
|6
|3
|1
|1
|5
|Keldon Johnson
|17
|2
|6
|0
|0
|3
|Zach Collins
|16
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
Spurs vs Pelicans Additional Info
Spurs Players to Watch
- Victor Wembanyama averages 19.0 points, 10.9 boards and 2.7 assists per contest, making 43.5% of shots from the floor and 27.8% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Johnson puts up 17.2 points, 6.2 boards and 4.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Zach Collins' numbers for the season are 13.1 points, 6.0 boards and 3.5 assists per contest, shooting 47.8% from the floor and 28.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jeremy Sochan averages 10.6 points, 5.4 boards and 4.0 assists per contest, shooting 42.4% from the floor.
- Vassell's numbers on the season are 18.5 points, 2.8 assists and 3.5 boards per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Victor Wembanyama
|17.8
|12.3
|2.6
|1.7
|3.1
|1.1
|Keldon Johnson
|17.8
|6.0
|4.2
|1.0
|0.3
|2.2
|Devin Vassell
|19.6
|3.5
|2.9
|1.0
|0.2
|2.8
|Zach Collins
|10.6
|5.8
|3.2
|0.4
|0.2
|1.0
|Jeremy Sochan
|10.9
|5.1
|3.7
|0.3
|0.3
|1.0
