TCU vs. Lamar Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 17
Sunday's game between the TCU Horned Frogs (10-0) and Lamar Cardinals (5-3) at Schollmaier Arena has a projected final score of 72-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored TCU, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on December 17.
In their last matchup on Sunday, the Horned Frogs claimed an 85-41 victory against Prairie View A&M.
TCU vs. Lamar Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
TCU vs. Lamar Score Prediction
- Prediction: TCU 72, Lamar 56
Other Big 12 Predictions
TCU Schedule Analysis
- The Horned Frogs' best victory of the season came against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, a top 50 team (No. 24), according to our computer rankings. The Horned Frogs captured the 88-81 neutral-site win on November 25.
- The Horned Frogs have tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (one).
- The Horned Frogs have five wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, the most in Division 1.
TCU 2023-24 Best Wins
- 88-81 over Nebraska (No. 24) on November 25
- 67-42 at home over Rice (No. 90) on November 12
- 82-50 at home over Tulsa (No. 124) on December 1
- 61-55 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 148) on November 15
- 76-56 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 149) on November 6
TCU Leaders
- Madison Conner: 23.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.6 FG%, 44.1 3PT% (52-for-118)
- Sedona Prince: 21.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 3.3 BLK, 59.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)
- Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 10.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK, 44.7 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (19-for-47)
- Jaden Owens: 6.8 PTS, 7.1 AST, 34.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)
- Aaliyah Roberson: 6.9 PTS, 57.8 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24)
TCU Performance Insights
- The Horned Frogs average 79.5 points per game (38th in college basketball) while giving up 54.0 per contest (31st in college basketball). They have a +255 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 25.5 points per game.
