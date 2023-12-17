The Texas Southern Tigers (0-8) will visit the Howard Bison (4-7) after dropping eight road games in a row. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Texas Southern vs. Howard Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN

Texas Southern Stats Insights

The Tigers' 35.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.0 percentage points lower than the Bison have given up to their opponents (44.8%).

The Tigers are the 211th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bison sit at 240th.

The Tigers put up 19.1 fewer points per game (58.8) than the Bison give up (77.9).

Texas Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Texas Southern scored 10.9 more points per game at home (75.4) than away (64.5).

At home, the Tigers allowed 70.8 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than they allowed away (74.3).

Beyond the arc, Texas Southern sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (4.4 per game) than at home (5.1) last season, but put up a higher percentage on the road (29.1%) than at home (26.6%).

