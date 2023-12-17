When Tony Pollard takes the field for the Dallas Cowboys in their Week 15 matchup against the Buffalo Bills (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Prior to putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Tony Pollard score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: -110 (Bet $11.00 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Pollard has 196 carries for a team-high 796 rushing yards (61.2 per game) and five touchdowns.

Pollard has also caught 49 passes for 285 yards (21.9 per game).

Pollard has scored multiple rushing touchdowns once this season. He has scored on the ground in four games in all.

Tony Pollard Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Giants 14 70 2 2 12 0 Week 2 Jets 25 72 0 7 37 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 23 122 0 3 -1 0 Week 4 Patriots 11 47 0 3 13 0 Week 5 @49ers 8 29 0 4 35 0 Week 6 @Chargers 15 30 0 6 80 0 Week 8 Rams 12 53 0 1 2 0 Week 9 @Eagles 12 51 0 3 12 0 Week 10 Giants 15 55 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Panthers 12 61 1 4 19 0 Week 12 Commanders 13 79 1 6 24 0 Week 13 Seahawks 20 68 1 3 15 0 Week 14 Eagles 16 59 0 7 37 0

