The Abilene Christian Wildcats (4-6) play the UTEP Miners (6-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 on ESPN+.

UTEP vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas

Teague Center in Abilene, Texas TV: ESPN+

UTEP Stats Insights

The Miners are shooting 47.1% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 44.8% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

UTEP has compiled a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.8% from the field.

The Miners are the 155th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 233rd.

The Miners put up only 4.9 more points per game (78.6) than the Wildcats allow their opponents to score (73.7).

UTEP has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 73.7 points.

UTEP Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, UTEP put up 69.9 points per game last season, 3.3 more than it averaged away (66.6).

The Miners gave up fewer points at home (63.8 per game) than away (74.7) last season.

Beyond the arc, UTEP knocked down more triples on the road (4.9 per game) than at home (4.8) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (30.9%) than at home (28.1%).

