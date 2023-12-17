How to Watch UTEP vs. Abilene Christian on TV or Live Stream - December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Abilene Christian Wildcats (4-6) play the UTEP Miners (6-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 on ESPN+.
UTEP vs. Abilene Christian Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UTEP Stats Insights
- The Miners are shooting 47.1% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 44.8% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
- UTEP has compiled a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.8% from the field.
- The Miners are the 155th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 233rd.
- The Miners put up only 4.9 more points per game (78.6) than the Wildcats allow their opponents to score (73.7).
- UTEP has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 73.7 points.
UTEP Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, UTEP put up 69.9 points per game last season, 3.3 more than it averaged away (66.6).
- The Miners gave up fewer points at home (63.8 per game) than away (74.7) last season.
- Beyond the arc, UTEP knocked down more triples on the road (4.9 per game) than at home (4.8) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (30.9%) than at home (28.1%).
UTEP Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Texas A&M-CC
|L 67-63
|Don Haskins Center
|12/4/2023
|Western New Mexico
|W 90-62
|Don Haskins Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Oregon
|L 71-49
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Abilene Christian
|-
|Teague Center
|12/20/2023
|Norfolk State
|-
|Don Haskins Center
|12/30/2023
|Seattle U
|-
|Don Haskins Center
