UTEP vs. Abilene Christian December 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-5) will face the UTEP Miners (5-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
UTEP vs. Abilene Christian Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other UTEP Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UTEP Players to Watch
- Airion Simmons: 12.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ali Abdou Dibba: 14.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Hunter Jack Madden: 12.4 PTS, 4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Cameron Steele: 6.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Kavion McClain: 3.8 PTS, 1.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Abilene Christian Players to Watch
- Simmons: 12.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dibba: 14.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Madden: 12.4 PTS, 4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Steele: 6.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- McClain: 3.8 PTS, 1.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UTEP vs. Abilene Christian Stat Comparison
|Abilene Christian Rank
|Abilene Christian AVG
|UTEP AVG
|UTEP Rank
|285th
|69
|Points Scored
|80.9
|67th
|242nd
|73.8
|Points Allowed
|68.9
|138th
|341st
|28.1
|Rebounds
|33.6
|167th
|299th
|7.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.5
|153rd
|321st
|5.5
|3pt Made
|5.1
|333rd
|266th
|11.8
|Assists
|17.4
|27th
|255th
|12.9
|Turnovers
|14.3
|325th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.