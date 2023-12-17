The Oregon State Beavers (6-3) will look to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the UTSA Roadrunners (5-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Gill Coliseum. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

UTSA vs. Oregon State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
UTSA Stats Insights

  • The Roadrunners have shot at a 41.4% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 40.2% shooting opponents of the Beavers have averaged.
  • UTSA is 4-4 when it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.
  • The Roadrunners are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Beavers sit at 222nd.
  • The Roadrunners score 9.3 more points per game (80.2) than the Beavers give up (70.9).
  • UTSA is 5-3 when it scores more than 70.9 points.

UTSA Home & Away Comparison

  • UTSA is putting up more points at home (81.8 per game) than on the road (78.6).
  • In 2023-24 the Roadrunners are giving up 15.2 fewer points per game at home (73.6) than away (88.8).
  • UTSA drains more 3-pointers at home (11.2 per game) than on the road (9.0). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.9%) than on the road (33.8%).

UTSA Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 Lamar W 86-83 UTSA Convocation Center
12/10/2023 Arkansas-Fort Smith W 93-60 UTSA Convocation Center
12/13/2023 @ Little Rock L 93-84 Jack Stephens Center
12/17/2023 @ Oregon State - Gill Coliseum
12/21/2023 Army - UTSA Convocation Center
12/28/2023 Prairie View A&M - UTSA Convocation Center

