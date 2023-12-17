Victor Wembanyama will take the court for the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET, versus the New Orleans Pelicans.

In his last game, a 129-115 win against the Lakers, Wembanyama had 13 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks.

In this article we will break down Wembanyama's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Victor Wembanyama Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 19.0 18.7 Rebounds 12.5 10.9 12.6 Assists 2.5 2.7 3.0 PRA -- 32.6 34.3 PR -- 29.9 31.3 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.1



Victor Wembanyama Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, he's put up 17.2% of the Spurs' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.4 per contest.

He's put up 5.0 threes per game, or 12.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Spurs rank 18th in possessions per game with 105.5. His opponents, the Pelicans, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 101.9 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Pelicans have conceded 114 points per game, which is 15th-best in the league.

On the boards, the Pelicans are 19th in the league, allowing 44.2 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Pelicans are ranked 24th in the league, allowing 27.2 per contest.

The Pelicans allow 13.6 made 3-pointers per contest, 20th-ranked in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.