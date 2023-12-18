Entering their Monday, December 18 game against the Seattle Seahawks (6-7) at Lumen Field, which begins at 8:15 PM , the Philadelphia Eagles (10-3) are keeping their eye on six players on the injury report.

The Eagles played the Dallas Cowboys in their most recent outing, falling 33-13.

The Seahawks' last game was a 28-16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jalen Hurts QB Illness Questionable Darius Slay CB Knee Out Reed Blankenship S Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Zach Cunningham LB Knee Out Josh Sweat DE NIR - Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Cameron Jurgens OL Pectoral Out

Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Geno Smith QB Groin Questionable D'Wayne Eskridge WR Ribs Questionable Nick Bellore LB Knee Questionable Evan Brown C Knee Full Participation In Practice Jarran Reed DE Wrist Limited Participation In Practice Jordyn Brooks LB Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Jamal Adams SS Knee Questionable Tre Brown CB Heel Limited Participation In Practice Devon Witherspoon CB Hip Questionable Artie Burns CB Knee Full Participation In Practice

Eagles vs. Seahawks Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington TV Info: ABC/ESPN

Eagles Season Insights

From an offensive standpoint, the Eagles rank seventh in the NFL with 358.8 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 23rd in total defense (353.9 yards allowed per contest).

With 24.7 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks fifth-worst in the NFL, the Eagles have been forced to lean on their seventh-ranked offense (26.3 points per contest) to keep them competitive.

With 259.9 passing yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL, the Eagles have been forced to rely on their 14th-ranked passing offense (234.3 passing yards per contest) to keep them competitive.

From an offensive standpoint, Philadelphia ranks ninth in the NFL with 124.5 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, the defensive unit ranks seventh in rushing yards allowed per contest (94).

With 15 forced turnovers (24th in NFL) against 19 turnovers committed (16th in NFL), the Eagles (-4) own the 21st-ranked turnover margin in the league.

Seahawks Season Insights

The Seahawks rank 20th in total yards per game (324.9), but they've been worse defensively, ranking fifth-worst in the NFL with 367 total yards allowed per contest.

From an offensive angle, the Seahawks are accumulating 21.5 points per game (18th-ranked). They rank 25th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (24.5 points given up per game).

The Seahawks rank 15th in the NFL with 232.9 passing yards per contest on offense, and they rank 26th with 243.6 passing yards given up per game on defense.

Seattle's running game has been struggling, ranking fifth-worst in the NFL with 92 rushing yards per game. It has been more effective on defense, allowing 123.4 rushing yards per contest (23rd-ranked).

The Seahawks have compiled 17 forced turnovers (20th in NFL) and committed 16 turnovers (eighth in NFL) this season for a +1 turnover margin that ranks 14th in the NFL.

Eagles vs. Seahawks Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Eagles (-3)

Eagles (-3) Moneyline: Eagles (-160), Seahawks (+135)

Eagles (-160), Seahawks (+135) Total: 45 points

