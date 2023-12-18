The Dallas Stars' upcoming game versus the Seattle Kraken is slated for Monday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Evgenii Dadonov light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Evgenii Dadonov score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Dadonov stats and insights

  • In seven of 27 games this season, Dadonov has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.
  • Dadonov has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
  • He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 20.6% of them.

Kraken defensive stats

  • The Kraken are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 101 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Dadonov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/16/2023 Blues 1 1 0 14:11 Away L 4-3 OT
12/15/2023 Senators 1 0 1 12:50 Home W 5-4
12/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:24 Home W 6-3
12/9/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 14:04 Home L 6-1
12/7/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:30 Away W 5-4 SO
12/6/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 13:32 Away L 5-4
11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:32 Away L 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:19 Away W 2-0
11/24/2023 Flames 2 0 2 14:35 Home L 7-4
11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:37 Home L 2-1 OT

Stars vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

