Monday's contest that pits the SMU Mustangs (4-5) versus the Sam Houston Bearkats (5-4) at Moody Coliseum should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-63 in favor of SMU, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 18.

The Bearkats lost their last matchup 76-65 against UT Arlington on Saturday.

Sam Houston vs. SMU Game Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Sam Houston vs. SMU Score Prediction

  • Prediction: SMU 77, Sam Houston 63

Other CUSA Predictions

Sam Houston Schedule Analysis

  • The Bearkats' signature win this season came against the Texas State Bobcats, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 123) in our computer rankings. The Bearkats brought home the 66-62 win on the road on November 21.
  • Sam Houston has tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (one).

Sam Houston 2023-24 Best Wins

  • 66-62 on the road over Texas State (No. 123) on November 21
  • 67-65 at home over Houston Christian (No. 293) on November 11
  • 65-62 at home over Florida A&M (No. 304) on December 1

Sam Houston Leaders

  • Raanee Smith: 12.4 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.2 STL, 2.4 BLK, 48.9 FG%
  • Kaylee Jefferson: 11.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.9 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (3-for-21)
  • Diana Rosenthal: 12.2 PTS, 2.1 STL, 27.5 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (8-for-34)
  • Sydnee Kemp: 11.8 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (18-for-50)
  • Kassidy Dixon: 9.0 PTS, 2.4 STL, 47.7 FG%

Sam Houston Performance Insights

  • The Bearkats outscore opponents by 3.7 points per game (posting 72.7 points per game, 97th in college basketball, and allowing 69.0 per contest, 268th in college basketball) and have a +33 scoring differential.

