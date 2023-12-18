Stars vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:50 AM CST
The Seattle Kraken (10-14-8), losers of four road games in a row, visit the Dallas Stars (17-8-4) at American Airlines Center on Monday at 8:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network.
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Stars (-190)
|Kraken (+155)
|6
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have been a moneyline favorite 26 times this season, and have gone 16-10 in those games.
- Dallas has played in eight games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter and won them all.
- The Stars have an implied moneyline win probability of 65.5% in this contest.
- In 18 of 29 matches this season, Dallas and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars vs. Kraken Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|101 (7th)
|Goals
|86 (25th)
|91 (15th)
|Goals Allowed
|101 (23rd)
|21 (14th)
|Power Play Goals
|21 (14th)
|13 (2nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|20 (19th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games Dallas has gone 5-3-2 overall, with a 4-6-0 record against the spread.
- In its past 10 contests, Dallas went over eight times.
- The Stars have had an average of 6.2 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.2 higher than this game's over/under.
- In their past 10 games, the Stars are putting up 0.5 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Stars' 101 goals this season make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.
- On defense, the Stars have given up 91 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 15th in league play.
- They're ranked 11th in the league with a +10 goal differential .
