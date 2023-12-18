The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-7) will be trying to snap a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Tarleton State Texans (8-2) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Wisdom Gym. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Tarleton State vs. Jacksonville State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Tarleton State vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas

Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tarleton State vs. Jacksonville State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tarleton State Moneyline Jacksonville State Moneyline BetMGM Tarleton State (-4.5) 126.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Tarleton State (-4.5) 126.5 -196 +162 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Tarleton State vs. Jacksonville State Betting Trends

Tarleton State has put together a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

Texans games have hit the over four out of seven times this season.

Jacksonville State has covered four times in 10 chances against the spread this year.

This year, games featuring the Gamecocks have hit the over just twice.

